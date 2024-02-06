 Skip to content

EGG update for 6 February 2024

Ostrich egg update

Share · View all patches · Build 13382556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lol no.

I just removed some unused UI elements. (It supposed to be a leaderboard but due to monkeys hacking this game there will be no any leaderboards for you.)

Daily reminder for you to join our f̶͕̹̬̘͉̘̥̖̣̤̿̅̐͑́͘ạ̸̰̟͈̲̹͖͋̈́̾̽͆̓͑͌̃̅̓͌͝͝͠m̸̧̹̜̣͍̺̂̅̿i̸̡͎͕̻̘̱͖̺͉̎̃̀̓́̔̒l̷̢̛̗̤̘̇̐̇̉̀̽̔͗̋͆͊͜y̵͓̪̝̗͉͈̦̽̾̒͐̽͌̊͂̇͌̄̓͗̑͘ ̵̧̲̭̟̗̦͕͎̜̠̟̝̺͗͜ͅf̸̢̨͔̯͙̗͍͖̺͔̫̮̒͌̎̇̋͐̚͠r̴̪͈̲͚͊̾̽i̸̥̘͉̔e̷̢͚̥̳̒̋̀̆̓̀̅͗̔͘͝n̷̳̯͕͈̱̠̬̰̺̯̣̂͜ḍ̵̢̤̠̠̞̝̄͐l̸̡̳̜̼͇͖̲̤͚̫̝͙͌̉͂̃̂̏̏̍̔̔̓͝͝ͅy̸̛͔̣̱̓͑̍̅͗̆̊̒͑̽̊̕ discord server > egg-portal.com

Best regards - @KolbasinoGames

🥚

