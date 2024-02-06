Patch notes for v1.2b: Bugfixes!

Hi punks!

There were a few leftover bugs after the update from last week so we set back to work and fixed them! We also increased the number cap which was mistakenly set too low for one of the achievements to trigger, sorry about that. It is much higher now, so it shouldn't be an issue anymore!

Here's the full changelog:

[Lang] Fixed a shameful spelling error in the story.

[Balance] Increased the number cap to 999,999,999.

[Bugfix] Fixed spell duplication bug with rewinding after merging a soldier with a thief enemy.

[Bugfix] Can now select all skills on a unit even when they have 5 or more.

[Bugfix] Fixed some of the monsters' skill descriptions being mixed up.

[Bugfix] Fixed stealth skill being avail;able only once on units resulting of Breed and Break.

[Bugfix] Regular blobs can no longer transform into bugged King Blobs.

[Bugfix] Fixed worms not giving back soldier if rewinding too fast.

As always thanks for the support! Have a very nice week!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞