Haunted House Renovator Kickstarter campaign!

Dear Renovators, we have some exciting news. We're launching a Kickstarter campaign for Haunted House Renovator in March.

What's more, backers will get access to the early version of the demo right after the Kickstarter goes live. You can sign up here now to be notified when the campaign starts!

You might ask: Why Kickstarter? It's quite simple. It will allow us to make the best game possible, and if we reach more goals with your help, we will be able to offer more content than we previously planned for Haunted House Renovator.

By supporting us on Kickstarter, you can directly help us shape the final version of the game. Also, remember that even if we don't reach our goal, the game will still be released - just with fewer features that would otherwise be funded through our crowdfunding campaign.

With your support, we'll be able - for example - to add more types of furniture and decorations to the full game!

Remember that Kickstarter is a way to pre-order the game. For just CA$15, you can guarantee yourself access to the full game when it launches next year.

There are some fun rewards waiting for you, so be sure to check out our Kickstarter page. In the meantime, feel free to ask us questions on Steam or our Discord. Thanks for your continued support.

