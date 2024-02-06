 Skip to content

The War Enders: First Strike update for 6 February 2024

Version Update 0.9.1 & Graphic Setting Explanation

Share · View all patches · Build 13382265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A tiny update, but with important function.

  • Add new option Texture Quality in Settings.
  • Add new option Texture Quality to in-game pause menu.

Plus the content in this small patch, we now have 5 graphic options in total. Here is a bit explanation of them about performance influence:
Texture Quality: HIGH influence in VRAM usage.
Explosion Light: Influence GPU instant usage
Explosion Debris: HIGH influence in CPU usage, Influence GPU usage
Volumetric Fog: Low influence in VRAM usage
Ambient Occlusion: Nearly no costs

We push this patch urgently because we found that some players have decent hardware only except for RAM and VRAM. [spoiler]Yes, we are exactly talking about 1060 3G VRAM[/spoiler] In this situation, the game would run smoothly if it takes lower VRAM. We hope adding Texture Quality setting may help this issue.

Enjoy!
Crystal Heart's Studio

