Version Update 0.9.1 & Graphic Setting Explanation

A tiny update, but with important function.
- Add new option Texture Quality in Settings.
- Add new option Texture Quality to in-game pause menu.
Plus the content in this small patch, we now have 5 graphic options in total. Here is a bit explanation of them about performance influence:
Texture Quality: HIGH influence in VRAM usage.
Explosion Light: Influence GPU instant usage
Explosion Debris: HIGH influence in CPU usage, Influence GPU usage
Volumetric Fog: Low influence in VRAM usage
Ambient Occlusion: Nearly no costs
We push this patch urgently because we found that some players have decent hardware only except for RAM and VRAM. [spoiler]Yes, we are exactly talking about 1060 3G VRAM[/spoiler] In this situation, the game would run smoothly if it takes lower VRAM. We hope adding Texture Quality setting may help this issue.
Enjoy!
Crystal Heart's Studio
Changed files in this update