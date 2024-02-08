Patch 1527 | New Chests, Bookshelf, Moon Lantern, and More

Welcome to 2024! The new year brings new challenges, new opportunities, and, of course, new updates!

Today’s patch contains some useful and nice items for your houses, as well as a bunch of improvements and bug fixes.

NEW ITEMS

New storage options! Copper and Iron chests can accommodate up to 400 and 600 weight units respectively, while also quintupling food preservation time. Last but not least, these chests just look super cool with all those metal elements (yeah, you’ll need some ingots for those).

Some of you have asked about our recent change to skill books (they don’t disappear after you read them anymore), and here’s why it was implemented. A bookshelf. Can contain up to 12 books, which makes your house look more comfortable and also lets you physically observe all the knowledge you possess.

The newly added Moon Lantern will illuminate and help you admire all those chests and bookshelves you’ll place in your house. It’s a special decorative item to commemorate the Lunar New Year for everyone who celebrates it and to improve the interior of their houses for everyone who wants it.

IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXES

Dead bosses’ carcasses no longer spoil and turn into skeletons, so if you weren’t fast enough to loot a defeated boss — don’t worry! It’s still there, with all the goodies inside.

Fixed the issue with tier 1 campfire being affected by wind inside a house.

The harvest page does not open for an object with no available resources anymore.

Switch to the global map button is now highlighted.

Fixed the Living Water placement on the Copper Island. It does not fall under terrain now.

Fixed the issue with the Great Serpent when its body could rot and it became impossible to retrieve the key.

Fixed the bug with the Great Serpent not appearing on the arena if a player entered it.

Fixed the issue with some hints displayed even after toggling “Hide hints” and skipping the tutorial.

Fixed the bug with dead animals' carcasses spinning.

Fixed the bug with the log disappearing when taking it from a cart while having Heatstroke IV status.

Fixed the bug with the farm disappearing and not being able to interact with plants after the foundation under the farm was disassembled.

Fixed the issue with the yellow marker appearing in the Crafting menu when building a Stormbreaker and not disappearing afterward.

Fixed the Hydrilla positions in the Bird, Buffalo, and Snake regions. All hydrillas do not float in water anymore.

Fixed a flying object over the Engineer’s camp on Silver Island.

Fixed the labyrinth path after the puzzle was solved. A piece of rock does not block the bridge anymore.

Improved animals’ behavior.

Breathing bubble resources fix.

Fixed the number of holes in which players could get stuck.

Textures fixes on the Iron Island.

Multiple visual fixes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Given it's already 2024 and the full release date is coming closer and closer, we'd like to give you some heads up on what we are doing and where the development is going right now. We're fully focused on finishing the game and developing the final story chapter for the full release coming in Q2 2024. But before that, we're also planning to release an update with some important improvements: save system rework, better game tutorial sequence, new decorations for houses, and more.

And, of course, we never stop fixing bugs and improving the in-game experience for you, so if you have something to report, suggest, or discuss, feel free to contact us in Steam Discussions, at support@odinsoft.com, and on our official Discord server!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team