We're thrilled to announce the Paparazzi update, v0.9.41, now live during our Steam Early Access phase! This update brings you a bunch of bug fixes and introduces two major features that we believe you're going to love:
- Character Customization: Dive deeper into personalization with the new option to pick your character's face in the character creation suite. Make your avatar truly yours!
- Enhanced Photo Mode: Capture your best moments in even more options with expanded options in the Photo Mode. Get ready to unleash your creativity and share your favorite snapshots!
We're committed to enhancing your experience and bringing your feedback to life. Update now and let the new features inspire your next Cosplay Club adventure!
Thank you for your continued support. Happy gaming!
Patch Notes v0.9.41
- Added new features:
- New faces! Now you can choose between different faces in the Character Creation when starting a new game.
- Now you can choose the NPC pose during Photomode.
- Now the player and NPC both look at the camera when taking a photo in Photomode.
- Player Battle portrait is now fully working and it shows your current character with your current costume.
- New Photo Social Quests were added so the Player can have more ways of interacting with the Photomode feature.
- Fixed an issue where taking a Photo with Photomode wouldn't send it to Steam's Screenshots system.
- Now you can share your favorite photos with your friends!
- Fixed an issue where interacting with Photomode in Battle would prevent the Movement's UI tip from closing.
- Fixed an issue where the Photomode camera would't rotate anymore.
- Fixed an issue where the Battle's UI would disappear in the second phase of Layla's Battle.
- Fixed an issue where the Challenge's UI wasn't being updated after the first Contest Battle.
- Fixed an issue where the player could walk out of his turn after exiting photomode.
- Fixed an issue where users wouldn't read the patch notes by randomly thanking them for their support and love.
- Fixed an issue with the Battle Dialog's UI that would cause inconsistent length-based resizes.
- Fixed several issues with the distribution of unique items in shops.
- Thank you all for your support and love <3
- Updated the AI Behaviour of the Medieval Tank Enemy to better suit its purpose.
- Layla & Baggy now talk about wearing theme-fittings cosplays to cons.
