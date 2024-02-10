We're thrilled to announce the Paparazzi update, v0.9.41, now live during our Steam Early Access phase! This update brings you a bunch of bug fixes and introduces two major features that we believe you're going to love:

: Dive deeper into personalization with the new option to pick your character's face in the character creation suite. Make your avatar truly yours! Enhanced Photo Mode: Capture your best moments in even more options with expanded options in the Photo Mode. Get ready to unleash your creativity and share your favorite snapshots!

We're committed to enhancing your experience and bringing your feedback to life. Update now and let the new features inspire your next Cosplay Club adventure!

Thank you for your continued support. Happy gaming!

Patch Notes v0.9.41