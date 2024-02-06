0.8.3 - "Under the volcano" Update

Hello everyone!!

The 0.8.3 "Under the volcano" version is HERE! Come and experience the brand new and harsh volcanic terrain and its unique heroes!

In celebration of the Spring Festival, we have also added Spring Festival skins for some park decorations, making everyone's park lively~~ for the big New Year!



In addition to the version content update, we have also prepared a little benefit in the game!

After the game update, you can get a super cute WeChat red envelope cover on the main page!(This update has a total of 300 copies available), We hope to add a cute and lovely festive flavor to everyone's Spring Festival!

In the new year, stay healthy, and drink more magma! ♪(^∇^*)

Additionally, in the more than half a year since the game was released on July, the studio's team members have been working overtime to fix issues, adjust and optimize, and develop new content, which is very tiring. Therefore, after this version update today, we are going to take a good rest during the Spring Festival!

If you encounter any problems in the game, please click "Contact Us" in the game for feedback, and we will reply and fix the problems and update the package after the holiday ends (around February 22).

Below are the specific contents of this update~~

● Added new terrain 【Volcano】

Unlocked when the 【Grassland】 terrain's Spring of Life is upgraded to level 12

(Automatically unlocked when existing archives meet the conditions, available for selection in a new game)

★ New volcanic weather 【Volcano Eruption】

Volcanoes in the park will erupt with magma, leaving volcanic rocks on the field at the end, which can be cleared by "Leveling the Ground"

Different types of PuPu will be affected differently, and adventurers will gain more sweat during interactions

Magma will affect the nearest roads and decorations

★ New volcanic weather 【Acid Rain】

Some adventurers will receive extra damage during interactions in the park

Building constructions will consume more exclusive building materials throughout the weather process

★ Hero Inn - Guest Room Area

Appearance changes: Activate exclusive appearances for three areas inside each room based on the unlocked biographies of heroes

★ Winter decoration appearance

Added new ground decoration snowfield 【Shadow of Winter】 for free, building materials are temporarily unavailable for old archives

New maps will generate snow, clearing the snow will obtain exclusive materials for building snowfields

Some decorations will be replaced with winter exclusive appearances

● Game Content

★ Added exclusive hero identities for volcanic terrain <Romdo>

Added 4 <Hero Commissions>: Protecting from the Source, Listening to what they say, Leave the back to me, For my use

★ Added exclusive hero identities for volcanic terrain <Esdar>

Added 4 <Hero Commissions>: Speaker of the Forest, Enemy of the People, That's a Great Supplement, Expanding Use

★ Added exclusive hero identities for volcanic terrain <Nico>

Added 4 <Hero Commissions>: Searching for the Taste of Home, Forest Doctor, Where Water is Too Clear, There Are No Fish, The Stolen Ancient Books

★ Facility technology of Stone City

<Stone City Outpost> Default has a chance to encounter unsleeping guards; after upgrading, extra building materials drop

<Stone City Streets> Default soldiers will slightly increase attack power; after upgrading, there will be new effects of civilians helping

<Stone Maze> Default has a chance to be stunned, extending the time of adventurer interaction; after upgrading, there will be effects to improve PuPu's work

<Stone City Prison> Default has a chance to encounter a completely amnesiac scholar; after upgrading, can obtain damage reduction BUFF effect

<Secret Passage> Default has a chance to cause adventurers to step on spikes and get injured; after upgrading, there will be effects to improve PuPu's work

<Library> Default increases the vitality consumed by PuPu during interaction; after upgrading, can temporarily increase the movement speed of adventurers

<Secret Room> Default has a chance to fall, extending the time of adventurer interaction; after upgrading, can obtain attack BUFF effect

<Grocery Store> After upgrading, can increase the discount rate, or choose to give adventurers double items

<Flea Market> After upgrading, can increase the gold coins obtained by adventurers from selling items, or make PuPu gain more experience

(<Blacksmith Shop> involves adjustments to the logic are relatively complex, remains unchanged in the current version, will be updated in subsequent versions)

★ Adjusted some hero tent carried commissions

【Weapon Advancement】 and 【Armor Advancement】 now default belong to the card area, no longer need specific heroes to reside

●BUG Fixes

Fixed the issue where the camera could not fully view the park after expanding the plot

Once again, due to some underlying logic involved in this version update, if you encounter an inability to play normally when loading old version archives, please click contact us to upload the archive, and we will prioritize fixing such problems after the holiday~~

Wish everyone a happy Spring Festival!