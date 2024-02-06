 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator update for 6 February 2024

Neon Patch 2: Custom content fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13382125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Here's a patch fixing some more of the custom content issues and clarifying error messages a bit more.

Remember to verify the integrity of the game files to make sure you're on this version of the game!

Patch Notes:

  • "Some parts of this mod were not loaded" message fix.
  • Disable custom content validation fix.

We’re still working on the following issues, which we hope to include in a future Quality of Life patch alongside other fixes:

  • Spooky faction order fix
  • Pulse cannon weapon explosion effect rather than disintegration fix
  • SPACE ability button UI resize fix
  • Tempest Lich full-range fix
  • Shattering sharpness sword fix
  • Miners' clothing pink buttons fix
  • Harpoon projectile ranged weapons fix

Changed files in this update

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Windows Depot 508443
  • Loading history…
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator OSX Depot 508444
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link