Neon Patch 2: Custom content fixes

Hello everyone! Here's a patch fixing some more of the custom content issues and clarifying error messages a bit more.
Remember to verify the integrity of the game files to make sure you're on this version of the game!
Patch Notes:
- "Some parts of this mod were not loaded" message fix.
- Disable custom content validation fix.
We’re still working on the following issues, which we hope to include in a future Quality of Life patch alongside other fixes:
- Spooky faction order fix
- Pulse cannon weapon explosion effect rather than disintegration fix
- SPACE ability button UI resize fix
- Tempest Lich full-range fix
- Shattering sharpness sword fix
- Miners' clothing pink buttons fix
- Harpoon projectile ranged weapons fix
Changed files in this update