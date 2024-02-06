The second round of new vehicle voting has begun!

-I plan to have players vote for two new vehicles every week.
-Each voting session will last for two days.
-The voting list will rotate weekly.
This time the theme is turret vehicles from England, France, and Italy.
Please vote in-game, although I will also post the voting list here.
- Tetrarch
- Crusader II
- Humber Armoured Car
- Matilda I
- Matilda II
- T17E1
- Valentine X
- Cromwell VI
- Citroën P28
- AMC P16
- FCM 36
- AMD 35
- AMD 50
- AMR 35
- Char D1
- Char D2
- AMC 35
- Somua S35
- Fiat 3000
- L6/40
- M11/39
- AS42/47
- M13/40
- AB41
- P26/40
