Multi Turret Academy update for 6 February 2024

The second round of new vehicle voting has begun!

Share · View all patches · Build 13381936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-I plan to have players vote for two new vehicles every week.
-Each voting session will last for two days.
-The voting list will rotate weekly.

This time the theme is turret vehicles from England, France, and Italy.

Please vote in-game, although I will also post the voting list here.

  • Tetrarch
  • Crusader II
  • Humber Armoured Car
  • Matilda I
  • Matilda II
  • T17E1
  • Valentine X
  • Cromwell VI
  • Citroën P28
  • AMC P16
  • FCM 36
  • AMD 35
  • AMD 50
  • AMR 35
  • Char D1
  • Char D2
  • AMC 35
  • Somua S35
  • Fiat 3000
  • L6/40
  • M11/39
  • AS42/47
  • M13/40
  • AB41
  • P26/40

