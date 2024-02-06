New mechanic, content and progress!

Hey Guild Leaders!

Here's what I've been working on recently:

New Mechanic

"Waiting" is a new mechanic added to the game!

It makes the current character wait right until your next character's turn (or if they're already there, to wait right after your next character's turn), instead of ending your turn outright.

This is especially handy for buffs, or for giving block to allies before the right enemy turn.

Here's an example of how it works:



I thought it'd be an important addition, especially with the upcoming healing and buffing classes (':

New Bandit Stronghold Content

I've added a new rare enemy to the Bandit Stronghold! There'd be one "Loot Bandit" per floor, they're a slow yet tanky enemy with a big loot chest that you can salvage after you defeat them.

Progress on the New Areas

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/1f24d8895cb5a4987edf99ba9a20888f754b87c6.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/9528477988f1ef4c47b3d5ad266f28e1e6895ffa.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/7cb79db2b6b02e8bae1ad8f74324b270796ea178.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/147987baf87df97fdab46af3d04f6d80e785ec0f.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/b79219f2c08050ad5785a34fe9621afe4b61d8e9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/90e19280cbfd3d97a0444dfd44bd8e07266347ea.png)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/34aa0cc9c6876b6e0df27086589668cc2c3b36e9.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41146018/9d7ebeef5cf592c5ecd3c58478a3e40634e36aeb.png)[/url]

I asked the players over on the Discord to vote on their favorite color option for the upcoming Sewers area...

They ended up picking this dark orange option!

While it's less visible compared to the other options, it will make the Sewers feel a lot more unique, and I think it would work well with the creepy Sewer enemies.

I still want to try it out with gameplay before I commit to it though haha

The upcoming Damp Caves area below the Sewers will be colored blue! (it was green before). Not to worry though, the green underground jungle area will be right below it.

What's Next?

Improving Fleeing and Small Improvements

-Two weeks

I want to make the fleeing mechanic feel more polished alongside smaller improvement and as much progress on the new areas as I can muster! More improvements and new stuff afterwards.

The End?

And that's all for this update!!

Thank you for checking it out, see you next time! (:

-David