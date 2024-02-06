 Skip to content

Batsugun update for 6 February 2024

Update notes for patch 11 Feb 6 2024

Build 13381884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Display Fire + Start for P2 Start instead of Autofire + Start
  • Linear interpolation of digital audio to slightly improve audio quality

