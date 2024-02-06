- Corrected the digital audio sample input (SS pin of OKI 6295 set to H instead of L)
- Linear interpolation of digital audio to slightly improve audio quality
Fixeight update for 6 February 2024
Update notes for Patch 11 Feb 6 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
