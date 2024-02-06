 Skip to content

Fixeight update for 6 February 2024

Update notes for Patch 11 Feb 6 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13381866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected the digital audio sample input (SS pin of OKI 6295 set to H instead of L)
  • Linear interpolation of digital audio to slightly improve audio quality

Changed files in this update

