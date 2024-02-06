 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiger Heli update for 6 February 2024

Update notes for patch 11 Feb 6 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13381852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed 30 Hz auto fire because it can stop firing, still investigating the underlying issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022971 Depot 2022971
  • Loading history…
Depot 2022972 Depot 2022972
  • Loading history…
Depot 2022973 Depot 2022973
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link