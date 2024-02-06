- Removed 30 Hz auto fire because it can stop firing, still investigating the underlying issue.
Tiger Heli update for 6 February 2024
Update notes for patch 11 Feb 6 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2022971 Depot 2022971
- Loading history…
Depot 2022972 Depot 2022972
- Loading history…
Depot 2022973 Depot 2022973
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update