- Fixed Credits not decrementing on start and continue (Manual coin mode)
- Display Fire + Start for P2 Start instead of Autofire + Start
Vimana update for 6 February 2024
Update notes for patch 11 Feb 6 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
