Vimana update for 6 February 2024

Update notes for patch 11 Feb 6 2024

Build 13381841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Credits not decrementing on start and continue (Manual coin mode)
  • Display Fire + Start for P2 Start instead of Autofire + Start

