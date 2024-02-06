- Previous fix for wide screen enemy spawning was removed from normal screen gameplay.
- Display Fire + Start for P2 Start instead of Autofire + Start
Twin Cobra update for 6 February 2024
Update notes for patch 11, Feb 6 2024.
