Patch 1.9.7.8 is now live

Fix
- Visitors would sometimes lack the service need even when capacity is available
- Evicted Villagers that had an expired eviction debuff would have the debuff again at 100% upon reload
- House/Workplace buttons in the Book did not enable when a new house/workplace was assigned
- ‘Monument changes complete’ notification appeared when removing a preview part of an already built sub-building
- Abbatial Monastery back window minor attach point was too low
- Abbatial Monastery Gallery, Minor part was missing a floor, resulting in a misalignment with other parts
- Hospitium Passive Guests were spamming missing needs notifications
- Villagers would not consider houses under construction as viable housing
- Dedicated to Kingdom! (HARD) aspiration would not complete in certain situations even though it should have
Update
- Localization (translations)
Modding
-
Expose missing components for custom Livestock:
- COMP_LIVESTOCK
- BEHAVIOR_LIVESTOCK
Changed files in this update