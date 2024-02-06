 Skip to content

Foundation update for 6 February 2024

Patch 1.9.7.8 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 13381767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix

  • Visitors would sometimes lack the service need even when capacity is available
  • Evicted Villagers that had an expired eviction debuff would have the debuff again at 100% upon reload
  • House/Workplace buttons in the Book did not enable when a new house/workplace was assigned
  • ‘Monument changes complete’ notification appeared when removing a preview part of an already built sub-building
  • Abbatial Monastery back window minor attach point was too low
  • Abbatial Monastery Gallery, Minor part was missing a floor, resulting in a misalignment with other parts
  • Hospitium Passive Guests were spamming missing needs notifications
  • Villagers would not consider houses under construction as viable housing
  • Dedicated to Kingdom! (HARD) aspiration would not complete in certain situations even though it should have

Update

  • Localization (translations)

Modding

  • Expose missing components for custom Livestock:

    • COMP_LIVESTOCK
    • BEHAVIOR_LIVESTOCK

