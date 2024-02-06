 Skip to content

Space Reign update for 6 February 2024

Devbranch update 0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 13381635

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Updates
  • In Fire mode, the model of the controlled ship now features a transparent material for better visibility when using the weapons manually
  • Supply Squadrons refinery resource pickup animation added
Fixes
  • FIXED Large ship in direct control mode firing on allies after targeting them with weapons in TARGET aiming mode
  • FIXED not all Control Points being registered in the list of objectives
  • FIXED Incorrect voiceline being played after capturing the sector
  • FIXED Tacview camera zoom level affected by ship view camera zoom
  • FIXED Defense platform icons being displayed incorrectly after recapturing a Control Point.
Changes
  • Supply point amount in one delivery INCREASED to 80

