Devbranch update 0.11

Updates
- In Fire mode, the model of the controlled ship now features a transparent material for better visibility when using the weapons manually
- Supply Squadrons refinery resource pickup animation added
Fixes
- FIXED Large ship in direct control mode firing on allies after targeting them with weapons in TARGET aiming mode
- FIXED not all Control Points being registered in the list of objectives
- FIXED Incorrect voiceline being played after capturing the sector
- FIXED Tacview camera zoom level affected by ship view camera zoom
- FIXED Defense platform icons being displayed incorrectly after recapturing a Control Point.
Changes
- Supply point amount in one delivery INCREASED to 80
Changed depots in development_version branch