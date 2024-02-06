新增：
增加了共鸣者对战墨的前两回合无法使用卡牌共鸣的提示
平衡：
纯黑的基础法术攻击6→9，第二被动【150%法术攻击】→【100%法术攻击】
真理的基础数值提升4点
修复：
可能又修复了人格界面关不掉的bug
