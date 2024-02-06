 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

异常情绪回收组 update for 6 February 2024

1.26版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 13381602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增：
增加了共鸣者对战墨的前两回合无法使用卡牌共鸣的提示

平衡：
纯黑的基础法术攻击6→9，第二被动【150%法术攻击】→【100%法术攻击】
真理的基础数值提升4点

修复：
可能又修复了人格界面关不掉的bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 2597461 Depot 2597461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link