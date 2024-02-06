Update v.2024.02.06.0

We are still working hard on the Story Mode, but in the meantime - some tweaks and fixes.

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.06.0

FIX:

Fixed a bug where a neutral guard was invoked after letting go of the Long Guard button, instead of the desired guard requested from an incoming attack

Jacek: Fixed a bug where blood decals were still visible in "no blood" modes

Fixed a bug where hit and death voice efforts were played with very low volume (but note that not all characters have voiceovers yet)

Gedeon: fixed a bug where sometimes additive animations remained on his hands after a fight (twisted hand)

Fixed some bad LOD systems on models and trees that could have resulted in slowing down the game

Alexander: fixed a bug where he could cancel some attacks without respecting the next attack cooldown after cancel

Alexander: fixed a bug in (LFF) Y, X attack animation

Alexander: fixed a bug where (LG) Y thrust attack was disengaging the bind guard

Camera tracking speeds up if the fighters are about to cross the camera line (for example, when they circle around each other)

Fixed a bug where AI opponent's hands would twitch when doing High Guard attacks

Jacek: fixed a bug where his thrust IK was aiming after physics pass, making the thrusts force through blocks and hit even when blocked

A polish pass on Long Guard (animation tree tweaks)

Father Zera: (RFF) LG+X short thrust triggers a more proper guard

TWEAK:

General physics settings tweaks (focus on eliminating impossible to solve collisions, aka "sticky blades")

Sword collision physics tweaks (focus on eliminating impossible to solve collisions, aka "sticky blades")

Sword hit detectors are now moved a bit to the front of the blades to prevent detecting the opponent's sword that is already behind the back edge / already past the guard

Canceling attacks in active frames when the opponent is also attacking only applies to cut attacks now; thrusts can't be canceled on active frames now

Jacek: Snap cuts animation tweaks so they don't go under the opponent's guard

Rebaked lighting in most arenas

Jacek: tweaked the Step Lunge (LG) Fwd, X animation

Changed the audio clip of the 10 ducats reward to a better one

Survival mode: gets a bit harder after 14 wins and yet harder after 18

Zera: faster follow-up attacks after Taunt

Jacek: tweaked the Y and Fwd + Y attack trajectories

Consolidated the behavior or Close Attacks (punches) for all characters - In place, backward and forward attacks in very close range result in Close Attacks, but sidestep attacks don't.

Gedeon: a bit shorter (than everyone else's) hit reaction animations

Gedeon: a bit faster attacks

Gedeon: whiffs are a bit less tiring

NEW:

New AI tier (Fencer AI) - WIP

Gedeon: added body sway animations on top of the movement to help dodge attacks

Right of Way indicator: you can now choose the crown, a UI icon on the side of the screen, or no indicator

You can now choose between the Stable and the Precise sword collision solvers. In Stable mode, if an impossible to solve scenario happens, the swords will just give in and get pushed away, even in an "impossible" direction, for a split second. In Precise mode the swords will not give in and will try to continue on their simulated trajectory, even if it is impossible - this results in looking like the blades got stuck to each other for a split second. The default is Stable.

New Arena: River

Tutorial: Added Binding and Taunt mechanics videos (temporary)

Water splashes when characters walk in water

New UI for difficulty choice in vs AI duels

The sword sharpness choice is gone from the character selection menu (you can still change sharpness/damage modifier in the Options menu)

TIP: You can access previous versions of the game using the Beta branches in the Steam Client. Right click on Hellish Quart in the Steam client, choose Properties, Beta, and select a desired version using the dropdown menu.

TIP: If you are experiencing really weird bugs, like pink textures, crashes, no geometry, levels not loading, etc., please verify the game files in the Steam client (right click on the game -> Local Files -> Verify integrity of game files...).