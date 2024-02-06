Optimize achievement system, optimize salary increase, optimize living expenses, optimize equity income, optimize flexible employment dialogue, and fix several bugs
Financial freedom for the few update for 6 February 2024
Regular Update 24-02-06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1945881 Depot 1945881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update