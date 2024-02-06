Hotfix 0.1.2

Today we have released a hotfix targeted at a few key bugs in the game, It was deemed important to fix these key bugs in a separate hotfix before the next update.
Bugfixes
- Fixed that policy time that is not changing while in the "In Progress" section.
- Fixed that collaboration policies (Joint Military Exercise e.g.) were not working after the last update.
- Fixed that some policies were being stuck in the "In Progress" section.
- Fixed that some policies were not applicable.
- Fixed that policy change previewer value.
Changed files in this update