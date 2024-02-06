 Skip to content

Economia: Millennium update for 6 February 2024

Hotfix 0.1.2

Hotfix 0.1.2

Today we have released a hotfix targeted at a few key bugs in the game, It was deemed important to fix these key bugs in a separate hotfix before the next update.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed that policy time that is not changing while in the "In Progress" section.
  • Fixed that collaboration policies (Joint Military Exercise e.g.) were not working after the last update.
  • Fixed that some policies were being stuck in the "In Progress" section.
  • Fixed that some policies were not applicable.
  • Fixed that policy change previewer value.

