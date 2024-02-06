Hotfix Patch Notes 0.191.02

Hello, fellow mutants,

We hope you are enjoying playing and exploring the content from the last Major Update.

With this hotfix patch, we wanted to address some noted issues from the community.

Here is what you can expect in this patch:

Fixed an issue with new garments not being dropped from Mission rewards or as loot in the Mission

Fixed an issue with players getting stuck in the Mission summary screen if one of the players joined at the end of the session

Fixed an issue with players joining sessions on the Boss level and spawning at the start of the level fix

Fixed an issue with weapon name text size in the weapon selection screen

Fixed the difference in the order of crafting components in the crafting screen

Fixed an issue with navigation on the Dialog box

Fixed an issue with Heavy not registering an ensnare effect and continues to move

Fixed issue with enemies dodging when they are ensnared

Fixed issue with HUD visibility not matching values from H hotkey and game settings

Fixed an issue with Critters, Zombies, and Spaceman vaulting

Fixed an issue where enemies will continue targeting hacked enemies even after the hack ran out

Fixed an issue where a Heavy corpse was receiving damage

Fixed an issue where drop from enemies were dropped through walls

Fixed an issue where crosshair was occluding teammates and showing their outline

Fixed an issue with the Payload lifting animation snapping

Fixed an issue where the transition door after opening was intersecting and hiding the crosshair

Fixed an issue where Soldier with Blaster was not attacking the player with Blaster if the player was close to him

Reworked deaths on enemies to match on the client and server-side

Lower dotter field radius on Heavy

New laser and flamethrower fire animations

That’s it for now. Thank you for continuing to play RIPOUT and for all the feedback you have provided to us. For players who wish to submit feedback and engage with the developers directly, consider visiting the Official RIPOUT Discord server.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1558830/RIPOUT/][/url]