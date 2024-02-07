Patch Notes 2.0.0.33

Notable Changes
- Characters that relog while still in the world will now be instantly shown to other clients, instead of vanishing temporarily while loading in.
- Equipment hits to shields now drain stamina. The amount of stamina drained scales with the damage left over after it has been reduced by shield’s defense. This change is one part of a larger shield balance overhaul, with more changes to come in a future patch.
- Fixed rare issue where spawners would simply stop spawning. This will hopefully address the issues with many spawners on Myrland not behaving correctly.
- Supply Lines now only provide a maximum of +20% Guild Defence regardless of how many your guild controls. We are working on a much more significant overhaul of the Guild Defence mechanic, which will come in a future patch.
Etherworld Combat
- Player ether particles are now adjusted to be less intrusive on the screen.
- Increased the chance for flux drops on spirits with more orbs.
- Optimized the spirits.
- Tweaked the range of spirit attacks.
- Added extra checks to make sure the correct amount of orbs spawn with each spirit.
- Spirit orbs that have been just created will no longer instantly all start attacking you. Instead they start their attack pattern one by one reducing the risk of them instantly draining all your Kau.
- Amount of spirits dropped is now split between all damage dealers. If you and your friend each dealt 50% of the total damage you get 50% of the spirits dropped. Both of you have a chance to gain flux but the chance also scales with the amount of total damage done. The spirits will drop after you attack the body of the spirit when all orbs are destroyed, so make sure you have ‘Expel Spirit’ active when you finish the fight.
- Spirits no longer spawn in houses.
- You now need to catch at least 1 spirit to have a chance to get flux.
- There are now effects and sounds when you catch spirits.
- There are now effects and sounds when you gather flux.
- Transcendental Seance now uses spawned AI instead of any AI for its calculations.
- Slightly tweaked the calculations for Transcendental Seance.
- Taking Kau damage in the ether now triggers damage indicators.
- Fixed bug where tapping attack would deal more damage to spirit orbs than holding a steady aim.
- Raised the max level of spirits.
- Moved spirits orbs up a bit to avoid them going behind the spirit during combat
- Catching spirits now fills up as many spirit boxes as it can. For example catching 200 spirits will now fill up 4 small spiritboxes instead of filling up just one.
Movement and Combat
- Fixed an issue that could cause the attack speed of a former weapon to persist when entering combat with a new weapon.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the charge speed to be increased for a short time.
AI
- AI should now spawn again in the cave near Meduli.
- Spawners can no longer spawn inside of houses.
- Added better ways for spawners to keep track of their spawned avatars.
UI and Interactions
- Fixed arrows stacking with equipped arrows.
- Added a new UI element, the "Item Feed", which will display items obtained for a duration, and then fade out. We wanted to modernize our UI related to obtaining items and clean up the chat box a bit.
- Fixed issue where in rare cases you would lose money if you paid for something and some of your money was in bags.
- Fixed bug with login UI going invisible if you press logout too soon.
Buildables, Houses and Territory Control
Lighting, Weather and Environment
- Fixed problem that caused projectiles to be stuck in invisible walls in some places of the Celaeno Cave.
- Fix collision problem on a rock outside Tindrem.
- Some optimization for Undercroft dungeon.
- Boss room doors at spider queen are now less transparent.
Game Rendering and Performance
- Improved level streaming to make sure landscapes load correctly.
Known Issues
- Several issues got introduced after upgrading Mortal Online 2 to UE5, some of which are listed below. We are working on identifying and solving the root cause for these issues.
- The game sometimes gets invisible landscape patches. You can still run on them normally.
