First patch!

After a wonderful first weekend we have found a few issues that needed addressing:
- UI is now properly translated. If a button or text has been overlooked please tell us!
- Gamepads now work on the Continue screen. Much needed.
- Game entered pause when unfocused, but it was weird going back. It now unpauses automatically.
- Fixed final boss intro screen.
- Added skip buttons to ending scene and credits.
Have you already tried playing with a friend? You can even use Remote Play Together to invite someone!
Thank you a lot for playing, we hope you are having fun!
The Aurita Games team
Changed files in this update