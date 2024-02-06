First patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 13381067 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 13:06:17 UTC by Wendy

After a wonderful first weekend we have found a few issues that needed addressing:

UI is now properly translated. If a button or text has been overlooked please tell us!

Gamepads now work on the Continue screen. Much needed.

Game entered pause when unfocused, but it was weird going back. It now unpauses automatically.

Fixed final boss intro screen.

Added skip buttons to ending scene and credits.

Have you already tried playing with a friend? You can even use Remote Play Together to invite someone!

Thank you a lot for playing, we hope you are having fun!

The Aurita Games team