An American Werewolf in L.A. update for 6 February 2024

First patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 13381067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a wonderful first weekend we have found a few issues that needed addressing:

  • UI is now properly translated. If a button or text has been overlooked please tell us!
  • Gamepads now work on the Continue screen. Much needed.
  • Game entered pause when unfocused, but it was weird going back. It now unpauses automatically.
  • Fixed final boss intro screen.
  • Added skip buttons to ending scene and credits.

Have you already tried playing with a friend? You can even use Remote Play Together to invite someone!

Thank you a lot for playing, we hope you are having fun!

The Aurita Games team

