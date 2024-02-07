1.9c Update / February Build Challenge / Experimental Apple Silicon support

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.9c:

allowed changing custom colors of player-placed ride queue signs

improved multiplayer "invite friend" window (added toggles for filtering friends by platform; added platform icon to show where the invite will be sent to)

fixed not being able to open some boat rides despite having enough space for the boats

fixed UI not working when playing in windowed mode on macOS 14.2.1

fixed "average amount of food consumed" in park stats being incorrect

fixed maintenance costs missing in "Total profit" display of shops since version 1.9b

Experimental Apple Silicon support

We have an experimental native version available for Mac users with an Apple Silicon device (M1, M2, M3 CPU).

In our tests we're seeing a roughly ~20% performance increase over the non-native version.

We have given it a fair bit of testing and it seems to be running fine, but if you give it a try and notice anything not working as it should with this version please let us know.

We're especially unsure about how stable the cross-platform multiplayer is - it seems to be fine, and there's even a chance that it's working better than the non-native version, but since it depends a lot on what you build in your park we'd be very happy about any feedback on how well this is working for you, both positive and negative :)

To switch to this test version, right-click on Parkitect in your Steam library and then select Properties -> Betas -> select "apple_silicon" from the Beta Participation dropdown.

January 2024 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3137263792

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3135698879

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3136631040

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3138232461

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3136461996

February 2024 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Steeple Chase ride!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.