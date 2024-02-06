Update 1.0.0.95

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the game today.

You can help us to further improve the game by posting your feedback on the Feedback Tracker.

1.0.0.95 Changelog

General

Added: Random Weather Changes parameter in mission header

Added: AI gets out & moves away from danger reaction when vehicle is on fire

Added: All weapons have a tailored depth of field intensity when using Bokeh

Added: New iteration of keyboard, mouse, and controller hints textures

Changed: Significantly reduced secondary fire damage and removed impulses from them

Changed: Increased the Fuel Support Station range of fuel pumps to make refueling with larger vehicles easier

Changed: Radial menu items and visuals for better visibility

Fixed: Issue with inventory navigation while using the controller

Fixed: Character could get stuck in item changing when they start falling right after exiting a vehicle

Fixed: Dropping a gadget due to falling unconscious

Fixed: Player could get stuck in inspect animation

Fixed: Magazine/grenade stuck to player's hand when reloading is interrupted

Fixed: Animations could get stuck on fast switching of gadgets

Fixed: AI could be spawned inside of supplies containers

Fixed: Supply count not updating properly in build mode

Fixed: Dropping weapons as the Host could drop them for connected clients

Fixed: Missing back door SFX in medical vehicles

Fixed: Player count was not updated in role selection

Fixed: Respawn button not changing visuals to disabled when timer is visible

Fixed: FIA hand radios now use their own encoding

Fixed: AI completion of SmartAction, correct door movement danger reaction

Fixed: AI took over the character when the character woke up from an unconscious state while player was controlling the AI character

Fixed: Squad member coloring for vehicle nametags and vehicle display name priority logic

Fixed: M923A1 Arsenal/Construction falls through the ground after spawning

Fixed: Players don't lose access to opened unconscious characters' inventories when they wake up and go away

Fixed: Rejoining a hosted server opened the deploy menu on the host

Fixed: Character exiting from a turret propped up on sandbags would exit in the air and drop down

Fixed: Arsenal loadout saving action not localizing properly when the language is changed

Fixed: Pointing didn't end until interrupted by another action

Fixed: A delay between hitting the Lights key and the light turning on on vehicle M923A1

Fixed: Changing faction of vehicle when occupied

Fixed: Character could clip through barbed wire when under it and standing up

Fixed: Changing dynamic stance from crouch to stand could clip through walls

Fixed: Incorrect control hint shown in inventory when an item was selected via gamepad

Fixed: Extra sound when opening task list from map menu

Fixed: Possible missing physics component during vehicle initialization

Fixed: Moving Items directly to a vehicle while the vehicle storage is opened and the trunk is full will now move the item into cargo if it is available and has space

Fixed: Radial menu is now blocking aiming with mouse

Fixed: Topographic 2D map hints are now contextual instead of visible all the time

Fixed: Deploy menu tooltips were not colorized

Fixed: Living quarters AI were not added to same group if there was combat during spawning

Fixed: Map radial menu open input filter changed to down from click

Fixed: Doubled number icons on quickbar

Fixed: Belt/magazine animation when reloading machine guns

Fixed: Doors in some buildings are no longer opening the wrong way

Fixed: Climb action on a ladder was not being clamped to radius set in context

Fixed: Removed duplicated entities on both maps

Stability

Fixed: Bodies and items were not deleted correctly by garbage collector

Fixed: Possible crash when using a turret

Fixed: Possible crash on collisions with scaled tri-mesh geometries

Fixed: Items and Vehicles are now correctly cleaned up

Fixed: Workbench crash on startup with missing dependencies

Fixed: Crash caused by settings loading race condition

Fixed: Crash caused by reload while a turret was being deleted

Fixed: Possible crash when dragging support gadgets into cloth slots in inventory

Fixed: VME in getting compartments

Fixed: VME when deleting a vehicle

Fixed: Possible VME when using gadget on the map

Fixed: VME when AI is removed through Game Master when walking out of Living Quarters

Modding

Added: SightComponent's can force the nearby DOF to be simple depth of field for this sight

Added: Option to set additional respawn time per spawn point

Fixed: Infinite ammo debug was deleting ammo after reloading

Removed: The garbage system has been reverted to Garbage Manager for the time being until the next major update

Server Administration

Fixed: #logout was not working on Dedicated Servers/Listen Server

Fixed: RCON - Permission settings were not working properly

Fixed: Admin panel ban/kick does nothing

Game Master

Added: Static compositions are blacklisted from Game Master (GM) asset browser and are only available at specific places in world

Fixed: VON radial menu opening in other menus (GM asset browser, player list) is prevented

Fixed: Audible heartbeat when bleeding in GM

Fixed: Arma vision player character effects were applied to the enemy faction

Fixed: A player created through GM was not part of a group

Fixed: Many entities in compositions still had placeholder images

Playable Content

Changed: Increased deploy time on bases under attack

Changed: Fuel depots built in bases no longer affect the seizing timer

Changed: Only update spawn points when the amount of resources in the base changes

Changed: Rules of supplies being generated in bases

Fixed: Enemy faction can no longer observe the map icon flashing when you start capturing a base

Fixed: Building and dismantling services in bases now have a real-time effect on the seizing timer

Fixed: Living Quarters and vehicle depots placed by previous faction and built by new base owner had wrong faction assigned

Fixed: Base services were not registered properly sometimes

Fixed: Transporting dead crew members no longer awards rank progression (T176697)

Fixed: The loadout cost was not shown in the deploy menu

Fixed: Vehicle support station modules were not indestructible

Fixed: Conflict base spawn points were sometimes disabled after loading a save

Fixed: Transport request timer is reset upon reconnecting

Fixed: Tutorial sniper position is no longer on tower, but on a mat under it

Fixed: Changed advanced driving tutorial last stage duration to match hint duration

Fixed: Radio announcer line for the refueling station was played when US helipad was built

Fixed: "Not enough resources" action now takes priority over "Rank limitation" when building

Scenario Framework