Hotfix Patchnotes

Villager Update Hotfix 0.5.6
Bugfixes
- Added fix to unstuck buildings with unfinished missions and missing workers
- Fixed bug where doctor could treat workers while on mission
- Fixed some Arabic translation issues
- Returned settings button for platforms primarily using keyboard and mouse
- Fixed bug where village vanished after loading
- Fixed gamepad highlighting where it would not return the color to an unpressed state
- Changed Icon for Food Management to lessen confusion with food overview in topbar
Changed files in this update