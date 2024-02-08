 Skip to content

The Wandering Village update for 8 February 2024

Hotfix Patchnotes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Villager Update Hotfix 0.5.6

Bugfixes

  • Added fix to unstuck buildings with unfinished missions and missing workers
  • Fixed bug where doctor could treat workers while on mission
  • Fixed some Arabic translation issues
  • Returned settings button for platforms primarily using keyboard and mouse
  • Fixed bug where village vanished after loading
  • Fixed gamepad highlighting where it would not return the color to an unpressed state
  • Changed Icon for Food Management to lessen confusion with food overview in topbar

