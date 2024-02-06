Patch notes 2024-02-06 (Experimental)

Hi everyone!
It seems you liked what we did to badtides and the game’s difficulty last week - that's great! In today’s experimental build, we’ve got one extra badwater-related tweak, as well as a few smaller changes we wanted to push out.
Balance
- Decontamination Pod now cures beavers twice as fast.
Misc.
- For debugging purposes, save files now store the information about the map’s name and type (whether it’s official or custom).
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with the main menu’s bottom breaking on the UI set to the maximum scale.
- Fixed a bug with the game autosaving while the Load game menu was opened, and then crashing when the player attempted to load the oldest, just-replaced autosave.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to have a temperate weather season of maximum duration.
- Fixed a bug with slightly incorrect irrigation ranges.
- Fixed a bug caused by scrolling through the toolbar while a building with an open dropdown list was selected. The building would become unselected but the dropdown list would hover in the void and crash the game when clicked, probably out of embarrassment.
Changed depots in development branch