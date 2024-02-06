Patch notes 2024-02-06 (Experimental)

Hi everyone!

It seems you liked what we did to badtides and the game’s difficulty last week - that's great! In today’s experimental build, we’ve got one extra badwater-related tweak, as well as a few smaller changes we wanted to push out.

Balance

Decontamination Pod now cures beavers twice as fast.

Misc.

For debugging purposes, save files now store the information about the map’s name and type (whether it’s official or custom).

Bug fixes