相声模拟器 update for 6 February 2024

2024/02/06 - 游戏性更新

2024/02/06 - 游戏性更新

更新内容：

  1. 设置里增加“不限时间”选项，开启后回答超时也不会扣热情值（仅限非艺术家模式）。
  2. 设置里增加“捧哏静音”选项，开启后将只播放逗哏的语音。
  3. 增加一些新手引导对话。

已知问题：

  1. 极少数玩家会遇到“unable to initialize opengl video driver”问题，目前触发条件尚不明确。
  2. 少数玩家会遇到“steam初始化错误”问题，如果您遇到请将相关截图发给官方，并且请确保你的steam环境和游戏环境未被修改。

以上问题开发者正在排查。

