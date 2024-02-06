2024/02/06 - 游戏性更新

更新内容：
- 设置里增加“不限时间”选项，开启后回答超时也不会扣热情值（仅限非艺术家模式）。
- 设置里增加“捧哏静音”选项，开启后将只播放逗哏的语音。
- 增加一些新手引导对话。
已知问题：
- 极少数玩家会遇到“unable to initialize opengl video driver”问题，目前触发条件尚不明确。
- 少数玩家会遇到“steam初始化错误”问题，如果您遇到请将相关截图发给官方，并且请确保你的steam环境和游戏环境未被修改。
以上问题开发者正在排查。
