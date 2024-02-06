I've added Japanese support, but it's done through ChatGPT translation, and I don't understand Japanese at all. If there's anyone who understands both Chinese and Japanese and can help, that would be great. Please contact me.
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 6 February 2024
Add Japanese support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update