 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Add Japanese support

Share · View all patches · Build 13380745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've added Japanese support, but it's done through ChatGPT translation, and I don't understand Japanese at all. If there's anyone who understands both Chinese and Japanese and can help, that would be great. Please contact me.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link