Patch 1.1.6 & Post-Release Roadmap

Greetings, Viceroys!

Gather ‘round for a hefty dose of Against the Storm news.

In this article, we’re sharing the changelog for the just-released Patch 1.1.6, a small sneak peek at the upcoming Update 1.2, and a first look at our post-release roadmap. You heard us right!

Post-Release Roadmap: Road to Species DLC

Many of you have been wondering what’s next for Against the Storm. We don’t want to leave you in the dark, so we decided to share a fragment of a post-release roadmap that depicts our road to the upcoming DLC. Let’s dive in!

Free Update 1.1 ✅

New decorations

Unique trader portraits

New orders

Auto-pause notifications

Free Update 1.2

Production/Consumption trends window

Blightpost Upgrades

World Events' unique art

Latin American Spanish localization

Free Update 1.3

To be announced

DLC

New playable species

New biome

New buildings

New events

New perks

New orders

The roadmap is not complete and includes only the major confirmed features. As always, you can expect that each update will be accompanied by a solid portion of smaller UX features and improvements, balance changes, and fixes.

The contents of the Free Update 1.3 will be revealed in the future. In the meantime, we’ll continue to monitor your feedback and the ideas posted on our feature request board.

There's much to look forward to in the upcoming months! Stay tuned for everything Against the Storm on our social channels:

Let’s have a quick glance at the next free update from the post-release roadmap.

The big headline feature of this update is the Production/Consumption Trends window. It will include a 30-minute resource history graph and a 5-minute "latest" interactable graph with an option to select a point on it and check the log of resource operations.

We’re also working on Blightpost upgrades (with a new visual model), new working effect icons, a new supported language (Latin American Spanish), and unique art for each of our World Events. Here’s a sneak peek at one of them:

We aim to release the update in March and we’ll share more previews soon.

Patch 1.1.6 Changelog

Lastly, here’s the full changelog for today’s Patch 1.1.6:

Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause haulers and hauling cars to get stuck.

Fixed a rare bug that caused some settlement saves to get corrupted.

Fixed a bug where the numbers would sometimes disappear from the need icons in the species menu.

Fixed a bug that caused the Blood Flower spawn animation not to play when the game was paused.

Fixed a bug that allowed a map to be played with both the Ominous Presence modifier and the Flooded Mines modifier.

Settlements started before this hotfix will still have both effects active. The fix will only prevent this from happening in future games.

Fixed a bug that caused the entrance arrow to disappear the second time you clicked on a building.

Fixed a bug where the progress of a standing level would sometimes not update correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused some tooltips to scale incorrectly in the Thai version of the game.

Fixed a bug that allowed production limits to be set as negative numbers.

Fixed a bug where the camera would reset when the options menu was opened.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to have both the Unyielding Corruption Forest Mystery and the Monastery of the Holy Flame modifier in the same game.

Settlements started before this hotfix will still have both effects active. The fix will only prevent this from happening in future games.

Fixed a bug where the camera would sometimes behave strangely when going into tree marker mode while a building was selected.

Fixed a bug where a disabled recipe in the Blight Post would not cause the recipe slot to be greyed out.

Buying an automaton upgrade in a deactivated Geyser Pump will now automatically activate the building.

Please make sure your game is updated to version 1.1.6.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

