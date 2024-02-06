Latest Content

New Content has been added to Preparing.

Also:

Turned on "Deferred Translations". The longer loading time since I had included the translations was...the translations files loading into memory. This will not load TL files until they are called. After testing, it should load the language you are already on and go from there. :)

Made some image changes for compression/counting reasons (lowering the number of webp for instance).

Moved Irish Accent to Languages. The reason is that it turns Off when you select other languages. If you need to switch back to English, it gives you access to change Irish Accent On/Off without needing to go to another screen.

Multi-persistent. Now, there is not a visible change (have not added buttons for it). That will likely occur in Part 3 when I get the data formatting down. Fire of Life will be a multi-VN series (New Day covers the first three days). Multi-persistent will allow the transfer of data from one VN to another and save it in the normal spots for Windows, macOS, and Linux. While DLC is an option, I felt this might clutter things. Multi-persistent are built into Renpy, so it will work as expected like the Save System would. :)