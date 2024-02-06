Ready or Not - 1.0: Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 13380663 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Find the latest improvements and bug fixes in our ongoing series of hotfix rollouts for 1.0 below:

If you have any further bug reports or feedback please visit the respective appropriate channels on our Official Ready or Not Discord (https://discord.gg/readyornot)

Bug Fixes:

Removed duplicate Beachfront briefing

Adjusted visibility blockers on Ridgeline, Penthouse, Valley and Importer

Fixed a bug that soft-locked the game when changing the language outside of the main menu

Fixed an issue with the loadout/customization menu that caused the game to crash when opened at the last second before the mission starts loading

Fixed a stack-up error that caused SWAT AI to be unable to move and clear when a door is opened toward them

Fixed a bug that prevented SWAT AI from autonomously completing all objectives and finishing the mission after the player dies in practice mode

Fixed an audio trigger in the tutorial that started too soon, resulting in players trying to complete the optiwand task on the wrong door

Fixed an unintentional interaction that allowed completion of the “Due Process” achievement without using C2

Fixed an issue that led to unintended AI behaviour, where Suspect AI was reopening fire at their last target after faking a suicide attempt

Fixed various lighting & art bugs across missions

Fixed an input error that caused players to stay in crouch position when approaching suspect/civilian or evidence while in crouch position and releasing input during a restrain or evidence animation

Fixed a customization bug that caused watches under long sleeved shirts to still appear in first person view

Fixed an issue that brought up the replay menu when pressing the slash button during missions

Fixed a startup issue that resulted in subtitles being reset to default instead of the one that was set during the previous game session

Resolved an issue that made weapons appear not to zoom in with the entire scene when ADS zoom is enabled while holding down ADS

Fixed missing ADS zoom when using the MP5A2 with a holographic sight

Fixed a bug in which additional taser ammunition was not granted when using an additional taser slot

Fixed an issue that caused the tablet to get stuck on the screen when opened before a gun is drawn for the first time

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to crash when the Faction Manager and modded maps tried to interact in the background

Fixed a bug that squared the headshot damage against players only when the helmet was already destroyed

Fixed a bug on Gas & Streamer that sometimes made dropped weapons fall through the floor

Fixed a bug that allowed SWAT AI to kill suspects by shooting them in the head with beanbags

Fixed a bug that prevented SWAT AI from moving in and clearing through the container doors in the Port auction room

Fixed an animation bug for the taser that utilized the wrong reload animation while aiming, allowing it to fire again faster than intended

Fixed an issue that allowed prolonged engagements between suspects and SWAT AI through walls, without requiring line of sight

Fixed a bug on Club which caused bullets to not go through railings

Fixed a command issue that caused the “Deploy Shield” command not to work when ordered through team command

Fixed a bug where the “Open Door” command was not working when a team is stacked up on the same door already

Fixed a bug that made opening doors look stuttery when spectating someone far away from own corpse

Fixed a bug that caused Supporter Edition verification codes to not appear anymore in the options menu

Fixed a bug that allowed killed suspects with destroyed heads to still be restrainable

Fixed a bug that prevented Trailers from picking up ragdolled suspects & civilians

Fixed a bug that made SWAT AI unnecessarily avoid player aim during a “Move to” command, causing the command to be interrupted

Fixed a visual bug that caused snapping to occur when SWAT AI is pulling their NVG down

Fixed a bug that prevented modded content additions from being discovered by the asset manager

Removed any related SWAT voicelines that are referring to themselves as the high ground callsign

Fixed an audio bug that resulted in music not playing for clients in multiplayer

Fixed ammo types not meant to be accessible by players appearing in the loadout menu

Fixed an issue that caused the bounce light setting to always appear as disabled

Various audio fixes across most levels

Improvements:

Added a new setting option to “enable/disable” the replay feature. The default setting is set to “disabled”, which also may improve the game’s performance

Added a new option in the graphics settings to disable Per Object shadows. Disabling this may improve performance. The lowest graphics preset will have this setting disabled by default.

Added several outstanding VO files for Penthouse

Added several new icons in the loadout customization menu

Adjusted reflectiveness of ballistic shield glass, making it easier to see through in most lighting conditions

Added DLSS “auto” and “ultra quality” options

Fixed DLSS quality options not being set correctly

Upgraded DLSS implementation from 3.1.0a to 3.5.2a

Upgraded FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 from 2.1.2. to 2.2.1

Added various audio enhancements, improvements and fixes across all available missions

Balance:

Revamped the way Suspect AI accuracy is calculated and rebalanced it, resulting in a fairer experience across all levels (Note: changes to the accuracy calculation will break AI mods)

* Adjusted stress system usage on Penthouse and Sins

* Adjusted stress system usage on Penthouse and Sins Increased maximum surrender time for Suspect AI before considering leaving surrender state to take action (Also prevents suspects from considering leaving surrender state after witnessing another suspect being killed, or while surrounded by multiple SWAT officers)

Decreased Suspect AI damage when shooting through walls

Decreased smoke opacity of CS Gas to allow players to see through it more easily

Slightly increased movement speed of SWAT AI when moving on slopes

Increased passive stress loss in commander mode

Decreased stress gained from player death in commander mode

Decreased Taser magazine count per slot from 4 to 3

Make sure you follow Ready or Not on Steam here.

Our other links: Discord, X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook.

Stack up and clear out.

VOID Interactive