NEW UPDATE!

New Game Mode!

Introducing Bouncing Bowl! Fruits come to life and start jumping around with a mind of their own, bouncing everywhere. Can you score high with this twist?

New Achievements!

To address the issue with the 2000 points achievement, which sometimes was awarded without reaching the necessary points, we're rewarding you with two new achievements:

1000 Points : Earn this achievement by scoring 1000 points for the first time in normal mode.

: Earn this achievement by scoring 1000 points for the first time in normal mode. TOP 1 Daily: Earn this achievement by ranking TOP 1 in the daily leaderboard in normal mode.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue preventing fruits from clustering in certain situations where data wasn't transmitted correctly.

Thanks to Katastrophy, UrzaKeFrostgard, Sumi, fenouil, Atteli, vantine, and Domitori for their assistance with this issue.

- Resolved a problem that caused incorrect language display in the main menu when changing languages.

- Added an internal feature to detect and manage potential future errors, reducing reliance on Steam's discussion forum for solutions.

Upcoming Features

Stay tuned for an expansion of our limited-time mode repertoire with new modes coming soon. 👀

Special thanks to Astaritus for the insightful review and feedback, which has helped us enhance this update.

Enjoy!