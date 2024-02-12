A New Build is OUT – Patch 1.160 – Codename: Clandestine Part I.

Hey everyone,

As we have mentioned before, while we are working on the upcoming DLCs already, we would also like to expand Vagrus with smaller content drops – both the core game and the Expansion. The first of such additions comes in the form of this update, which adds the starting segments of a lengthy questline to all owners of Sunfire and Moonshadow. Without getting into spoilers, the quest deals with the Dreamwalker’s followers and will take you to places previously unseen. To start it, you have to have interacted with these strange fanatics several times and explored the Bronze Desert.

With this update come a handful of fixes, too, as usual. Now let's jump into the details:

Important Note: Considering the extent of the improvements, there is little to no chance that we broke nothing in the process. Assume that we did not want to make anyone's life harder. If you see something amiss, please flag it to us using the usual channels, like the inbuilt reporting tool (F1 button), forums, and our Discord server.

New Content :gift:

The first part of a new, extensive questline was added to the Expansion “Sunfire and Moonshadow”.

A new settlement can be revealed during the questline with a lot of interactions and locations.

New enemies and new rewards make their first appearance during the questline.

Cadmador, a Draconic Faction, can now be revealed during the questline (albeit they are not a fully-fledged Faction by intention).

Some new banners can be acquired for your comitatus - can you find them?

Added a way to gain the “Spires” Codex Entry for those who already completed Vrak’s quest and somehow missed it.

Skornar’s Level 3 “Commanding Shout” Skill was tweaked: it does not give an additional Action for two Rounds but instead gives Skornar an additional Action for the active Round, too. This additional Action on Skornar cannot be used for Commanding Shout (see why below).

Some Skills received a new effect called “Enervated”. This prevents these Skills from being used more than once per Turn.

User Interface Improvements :pencil:

Renamed several banners to be more in-line with the setting.

Ending texts can now be scrolled.

Escort Tasks that have a midpoint destination will now provide information about the status of that objective (ie. whether you have already been there).

Tooltip transparency now also allows you to click on buttons under them.

We got rid of the small node/diamond symbols at the bottom of the ‘What’s new?’ window and pages are numbered instead.

The “close” icons on Price History are now distinct – the left one (-) closes only Price History, the right one (x) closes the Chart, too.

Bug Fixes :bug:

Fixed a Companion Combat AI issue that caused the erroneous calculation of the usefulness of Skills with certain effects (Buffs, Debuffs, DoTs, and HoTs). The AI will now use these Skills more often. This will also cause calculations to go faster, so Companion Combat will be quicker with some enemies.

NOTE: This may cause certain enemies to overuse previously neglected Skills. We are testing it as well but please let us know if you come across such cases. Thank you!

We have identified and finally fixed the bug that caused infinite turns in Companion Combat, preventing the end of battles even after all enemies have been defeated in the Sunken Tower.

Many text inconsistencies, as well as stylistic and grammatical errors were fixed across a number of Events.

The expanded location images in Events should now always display the proper artwork.

Tooltips for entities below the Journal can no longer appear while the Journal is open.

Characters with Spell Penetration will no longer get a -15 Resist All debuff at the beginning of each combat Round.

You can no longer equip several different Tent type Equipment on the comitatus.

The Prince of Kabur can no longer intervene on your behalf in the Ahari-Chimera Legion war once the breaking point is reached.

The rare case of a tooltip blocking its own button (happened in some resolutions) was fixed.

Inconsistencies caused by the glitchy Display Mode setting that prevented certain resolutions to show up were fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused certain Escort Task-related Passengers to trigger an Event outside the settlement where they joined you that said they joined you (again).

Fixed some mismatching Escort Task flavor texts (regarding their objectives).

Known Issues:

The tooltip on the Equipment “Burhek’s Traps” is misleading, but it actually works as intended.

The F1 bug reporting tool may not work for certain users under certain circumstances.

Certain enemies might overuse previously neglected Skills (those with Buffs, Debuffs, DoTs, and HoTs). We are testing it as well but please let us know if you come across such cases.

Crew Combat success and fail percentage displays are one step behind the actual state of things (calculations work under the hood though).

Coming Up Next

Pilgrims of the Wasteland rework and tweaks.

Outpost tweaks to enhance its earlier usefulness.

Clandestine Part II.

Additional content for the core game and the expansion.

Fixes, balancing, and tweaks.

Stay tuned and conquer the wasteland!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

