Crossing Frontier: Fate Foretold update for 6 February 2024

【Barfyze - Chapter 1: Fantasy, Ideal, and Reality】

Crossing Frontier: Fate Foretold update for 6 February 2024

With the beginning of the Lunar New Year special sale, next, let’s see the brand new PVE chapter!


<Story Mode: Barfyze - Chapter 1: Fantasy, Ideal, and Reality>
Barfyze receives news of magical creatures appearing in a certain territory. In order to prevent these magical creatures from becoming the fuse of a new conflict, Freyja and Eruda begin their investigation...

In addition to experiencing the new chapter, don't forget you can also visit the shop for Lunar New Year new products!

