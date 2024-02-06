With the beginning of the Lunar New Year special sale, next, let’s see the brand new PVE chapter!
<Story Mode: Barfyze - Chapter 1: Fantasy, Ideal, and Reality>
Barfyze receives news of magical creatures appearing in a certain territory. In order to prevent these magical creatures from becoming the fuse of a new conflict, Freyja and Eruda begin their investigation...
In addition to experiencing the new chapter, don't forget you can also visit the shop for Lunar New Year new products!
Changed depots in testing branch