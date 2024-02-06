This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With the beginning of the Lunar New Year special sale, next, let’s see the brand new PVE chapter!



<Story Mode: Barfyze - Chapter 1: Fantasy, Ideal, and Reality>

Barfyze receives news of magical creatures appearing in a certain territory. In order to prevent these magical creatures from becoming the fuse of a new conflict, Freyja and Eruda begin their investigation...

In addition to experiencing the new chapter, don't forget you can also visit the shop for Lunar New Year new products!