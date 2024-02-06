Share · View all patches · Build 13380540 · Last edited 6 February 2024 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

1.0.3 (February 6)

Dear Lords and Ladies,

our first bigger patch since 1.0 release. We also added the promised changes to difficulty and saving:

added new more relaxed difficulty mode. next update will bring an option to change the difficulty when restarting a chapter

changed the autosave system to show the beginning of the last 3 turns

New:

Added'confirm' dialog to deleting saves

continue game button back to first level of main menu instead of having to click "singleplayer" first

Added gamepad and hot key support for all <<< and >>> buttons. RB + LB, or arrow keys.

Added audio slider for intro video

Added video setting for MMB + LMB + RMB to grab and pan the camera.

Added Node reference for xp in change general node

Added gamepad hints to multiplayer buttons and hints for multiplayer lobbies.

Added gamepad RB + LB functionality to multiplayer buttons to cycle through <<< + >>>.

Added missing localization credits

Added ability to skip intro video w/ right-press (or east-face button)

Fixes:

Fixed challenge mode entries not going to global highscore for some players

Fixed inventory not always saving correctly

Fixed rare merchant crash caused by an unknown tile or a tile without data.

Fixed pause menu opening when ending wall mode by pressing escape key.

Fixed rare bathhouse crash caused by force_singlelayer.

Fixed game menu sometimes not properly 'enabling' in multiplayer

Fixed numerous card-related text overflows in chinese / japanese

Fixed 'Baltic' map showing up as 'Map Name'

Fixed weird 'unit placement' click detection on ultra-wide monitors

Fixed smithy icons sometimes floating incorrectly on ultra-widescreen monitors

Fixed broken 'tips' page font w/ asian languages

Fixed some connection issues with direct connection due to IP junk

Fixed 'send 500 wheat' tooltip showing up in all game modes

Fixed happiness tooltips report being inaccurate (food diversity, beggars, negative gold)

Fixed upgrade being on smith lvl2 instead of demolish.

Fixed smith when upgrading having another upgrade, rather than demolish like the other structures.

Fixed fog sometimes not revealing / hiding properly w/ story tree nodes

Fixed manors not rendering correctly in LQ mode

Fixed 'end turn' button flicker in campaign map 4

Fixed mountains in the fog not tiling correctly

Fixed 'white flash' game start graphical bug

Fixed 'invisible workers' bug w/ LQ graphics mode

Fixed invalid wallslot id crash & battle 'double arrows'

Fixed non-instanced snap points out-of-view not being ignored (controller)

Fixed soft-lock in load when pressing 'back' over 'play game' button

Fixed 'merge armies' titles not substituting dictionary look-ups

Fixed merge army menu not releasing click lock at game close via esc menu

Changes:

speed improvement to chunk update and render timing

performance improvement for story missions

performance improvements on consoles (battle + scenario)

balancing adjustments to campaign levels

minor localisation update (for the new entries mainly)

Modified multiplayer Next + Prev buttons to be <<< + >>> for consistency.

added controller tips w/ campaign camera movement to reduce 'flicker'

QOL update w/ unit placement joystick snapping in battle

connecting a controller now auto-switches prompts to console

updated a few story images

AI:

Added AI system to want wool for light armor for an abundance of spears. This solves AIs that don't want livestock from having a forest of spears with no light armor.

Added PARA.spears_to_light_per to tweak the percentage.

Modified wealth victory AI to only consider land regions rather than all regions.

Modified AI to not need to buy wool if it has more sheep than the abandon amount instead of allowing for any amount of sheep.

Fixed AI buying iron from merchant thinking it was wool.

Fixed AI not eating wheat when it didn't have enough to plant, but still needed to harvest.

Added AI to edit big armies that are just sitting around in some cases.

Fixed unknown army strengths not getting set when AI establishes if it should edit an army.

Fixed AI bailing flooded fields that had nothing of value to be saved while still bailing empty fields if there is only one clear field.

Reduced max percentage of peasants in AI armies

