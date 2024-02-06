1.0.3 (February 6)
Dear Lords and Ladies,
our first bigger patch since 1.0 release. We also added the promised changes to difficulty and saving:
- added new more relaxed difficulty mode. next update will bring an option to change the difficulty when restarting a chapter
- changed the autosave system to show the beginning of the last 3 turns
New:
- Added'confirm' dialog to deleting saves
- continue game button back to first level of main menu instead of having to click "singleplayer" first
- Added gamepad and hot key support for all <<< and >>> buttons. RB + LB, or arrow keys.
- Added audio slider for intro video
- Added video setting for MMB + LMB + RMB to grab and pan the camera.
- Added Node reference for xp in change general node
- Added gamepad hints to multiplayer buttons and hints for multiplayer lobbies.
- Added gamepad RB + LB functionality to multiplayer buttons to cycle through <<< + >>>.
- Added missing localization credits
- Added ability to skip intro video w/ right-press (or east-face button)
Fixes:
- Fixed challenge mode entries not going to global highscore for some players
- Fixed inventory not always saving correctly
- Fixed rare merchant crash caused by an unknown tile or a tile without data.
- Fixed pause menu opening when ending wall mode by pressing escape key.
- Fixed rare bathhouse crash caused by force_singlelayer.
- Fixed game menu sometimes not properly 'enabling' in multiplayer
- Fixed numerous card-related text overflows in chinese / japanese
- Fixed 'Baltic' map showing up as 'Map Name'
- Fixed weird 'unit placement' click detection on ultra-wide monitors
- Fixed smithy icons sometimes floating incorrectly on ultra-widescreen monitors
- Fixed broken 'tips' page font w/ asian languages
- Fixed some connection issues with direct connection due to IP junk
- Fixed 'send 500 wheat' tooltip showing up in all game modes
- Fixed happiness tooltips report being inaccurate (food diversity, beggars, negative gold)
- Fixed upgrade being on smith lvl2 instead of demolish.
- Fixed smith when upgrading having another upgrade, rather than demolish like the other structures.
- Fixed fog sometimes not revealing / hiding properly w/ story tree nodes
- Fixed manors not rendering correctly in LQ mode
- Fixed 'end turn' button flicker in campaign map 4
- Fixed mountains in the fog not tiling correctly
- Fixed 'white flash' game start graphical bug
- Fixed 'invisible workers' bug w/ LQ graphics mode
- Fixed invalid wallslot id crash & battle 'double arrows'
- Fixed non-instanced snap points out-of-view not being ignored (controller)
- Fixed soft-lock in load when pressing 'back' over 'play game' button
- Fixed 'merge armies' titles not substituting dictionary look-ups
- Fixed merge army menu not releasing click lock at game close via esc menu
Changes:
- speed improvement to chunk update and render timing
- performance improvement for story missions
- performance improvements on consoles (battle + scenario)
- balancing adjustments to campaign levels
- minor localisation update (for the new entries mainly)
- Modified multiplayer Next + Prev buttons to be <<< + >>> for consistency.
- added controller tips w/ campaign camera movement to reduce 'flicker'
- QOL update w/ unit placement joystick snapping in battle
- connecting a controller now auto-switches prompts to console
- updated a few story images
AI:
- Added AI system to want wool for light armor for an abundance of spears. This solves AIs that don't want livestock from having a forest of spears with no light armor.
- Added PARA.spears_to_light_per to tweak the percentage.
- Modified wealth victory AI to only consider land regions rather than all regions.
- Modified AI to not need to buy wool if it has more sheep than the abandon amount instead of allowing for any amount of sheep.
- Fixed AI buying iron from merchant thinking it was wool.
- Fixed AI not eating wheat when it didn't have enough to plant, but still needed to harvest.
- Added AI to edit big armies that are just sitting around in some cases.
- Fixed unknown army strengths not getting set when AI establishes if it should edit an army.
- Fixed AI bailing flooded fields that had nothing of value to be saved while still bailing empty fields if there is only one clear field.
- Reduced max percentage of peasants in AI armies
known issues for the next patch:
- sandbox AI treaties sometimes not rejected correctly
- a few remaining display issues with chinese font
- automatic battles happening in rare cases where regions are oddly shaped or too small
Changed files in this update