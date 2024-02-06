 Skip to content

Survival Circle update for 6 February 2024

Patch Note (ver. 1.0.7)

Patch Note (ver. 1.0.7)
Build 13380520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Other matters
-We modified the missing text.
-We simplified the script for some overlapping endings, changing the connection to be natural.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2640371 Depot 2640371
  • Loading history…
