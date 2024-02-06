 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 6 February 2024

2.0.2

Build 13380516

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission contracts can be found randomly on every floor now
  • Fixed achievement Half-Awake not unlocked when player reached floor44
  • Added more information to weirdo documents, read!
  • Fixed some translation issues

