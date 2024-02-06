- Mission contracts can be found randomly on every floor now
- Fixed achievement Half-Awake not unlocked when player reached floor44
- Added more information to weirdo documents, read!
- Fixed some translation issues
Floor44 update for 6 February 2024
2.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
