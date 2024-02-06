patch notes 2.6

BUG fix

Expedition/Tower of Babel matching crash bug

BUG in secret realm T12 BOSS not dropping white souls

BUG that Nature's Holy totem mastery 4 does not take effect

BUG that the archer's talent range does not take effect (the mobile terminal needs to download the latest installation package from qoo)

Function optimization

Equipment affixes have been recast and a rollback function has been added to allow you to roll back to the last time.

The number of times the equipment can be blessed is now changed to the public number (20 times per week)

The tracking effect of Blade Tooth Specialization 1 has been optimized.

other

The end time of Corrupted Avalon is adjusted to 5 hours (6 hours before)

Merchant - exchange - Pet medium stamina potion stock increased to 5 (2 before)

Expert/Master Divine Blessing Tickets can be broken down into 100/200 soul dust points in the furnace.

The magma effect is adjusted to a fixed damage per second and will not increase incrementally.

The blue quality magic tools/accessories dropped by the T11 dungeon BOSS must contain prayers.

Dropped by T12 dungeon BOSS, blue/purple quality, magic tools/accessories must contain prayers

The weapons/armor dropped by the Overlord Lion Priest must contain prayers.

Adjusted Lion Priest AI - Volcano Lion Mage will now be summoned at a certain stage

Maintenance compensation: Expert-level recasting stone10, Master-level recasting stone10, Ultimate potion*1