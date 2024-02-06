early access v1.14

Hi everyone! Big patch today with some highly requested features that will greatly improve the game! If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! It would really help a lot! Thank you all so much for your support! ♥
Highlights
- A much better way to reposition towers has been added to the game! In the Shop, there is now a Reposition Towers button that opens the reposition panel.
You can reposition towers in three ways: with mouse drag and drop, by clicking without dragging, and with a controller/keyboard!
-
The Shop now allows you to buy towers when all tower slots are full, as long as that tower would level up when bought!
-
You can now lock items offered in the Shop! In the next Shop you visit, they will appear again and the respective Lock button will deactivate automatically. You can lock Towers, Trinkets and Potions, all at once or individually, as you prefer!
Changed files in this update