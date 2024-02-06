early access v1.14

Hi everyone! Big patch today with some highly requested features that will greatly improve the game! If you're enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review! It would really help a lot! Thank you all so much for your support! ♥

Highlights

A much better way to reposition towers has been added to the game! In the Shop, there is now a Reposition Towers button that opens the reposition panel.





You can reposition towers in three ways: with mouse drag and drop, by clicking without dragging, and with a controller/keyboard!