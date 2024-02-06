Upcoming Server Migration Update

Dear Community,

we are happy to announce that Isle of Skye will be migrated to our new server soon.

It will receive PC UI adjustments and the implementation of our main menu 2.0 (containing the new Lobby feature).

Please make sure to finish your running games before the update.

Here is a list of information about the transfer of the game from the old to the new server, you can check it on our website too:

Account migration

No Account data from your Twin Sales Account will be migrated.

Everyone who owns our new server games (Gaia Project, Viticulture, Chai, Patchwork, Terra Mystica, Castles of Burgundy) is already present on our new server, or will be able to merge this new account into their already existing ones on the new server. All others will have their store ID names or random generated names. You will be able to change the name.

How is it done, what will be migrated?

Simply update Isle of Skye and start the game.

By opening up your profile you will see that your name was migrated if you already play a new server game (it may take a short time for the server to get your info. We do not migrate the win/lose stats to the new server).

If your former name was taken by someone else you will find an add on to the name after your old one. If you created a new one with for example Gaia Project already, your ID token will be recognized and the Username of the already existing Account will be used.

Avatars need to be altered after migration ( as before all avatars of your owned games will appear).

If you own other games that are still on the old server you will see a placeholder with blank statistics. As soon as those games are migrated the stats will start being included from a new.

Friend list

Your friendlist will not be migrated since the log in will change from the Twin Sails log in to our Digidiced log in. You will need to add your friends to the new list again.

Ranking

Will NOT be migrated. We will start a new ranking season on the new server similar to Patchwork. There will be a top 100 legacy ranking list to still honor the most successful players of the old server ranking list.

Ranking will only show those who already logged in at least once with the new client.

Replays

We do not migrate saved replays of the account. The feature remains, though.

Running games

Will not be migrated. Your local games will still be accessible since they are saved locally on your device.

Your DIGIDICED Team