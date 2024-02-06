SCUM - Hotfix 0.9.516.81787

[h3] Hey hey everyone. Guess what? Yep it is time for another hotfix! A bit rebalancing, with a dash of fixes, a nice light meal on a Tuesday afternoon. [/hr]
- Fixed the issue where it was still possible to build on lighthouse and windmill POIs.
- Fixed the issue where joining an event would spam audio to everyone on the server.
- Fixed the issue where it was possible to ram players through walls.
- Fixed the issue where filling blueprints with multiple materials would not work.
- Fixed the issue where puppets could not open certain doors in abandoned bunkers.
- Fixed the issue where vehicle inventory would close when approaching a locked chest.
- Fixed the issue where re-attaching vehicle parts would bug out the modular system.
- Fixed the issue where it was not possible to drop items on into vicinity from examine containers.
- Rebalanced loot table preventing the recent overabundance of certain items.
- Players can no longer punch while interaction menu is open.
Changed files in this update