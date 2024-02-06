Lagoon Lounge 2 Update to ver1.0.2

[2024.02.06] Update History

Lagoon Lounge 2 has been updated to ver1.0.2.

Added Simplified Chinese.

Fixed a bug where switching to English was not possible.

Fixed a bug where some text was missing from the UI.

Corrected the issue where emails from Yujiro were missing in episode three.

Added dialogue when Sora visits Kuroneko Tei in episode five.

Partially added dialogue to the final episode.

Changed the ending's BGM and adjusted the volume of some BGM.

Corrected clothing for character illustrations in some situations.

Fixed some expression icons and SE.