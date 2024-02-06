Update v0.941.3

Save game rollover panel now also shows the difficulty, permadeath, and its gold compensation setting.
Fixes:
- Permadeath Gold Compensation issue fixed.
- Druid Roots ability damage dealing fixed.
- Druid Regenerate ability used to be activated at the start of the game; now fixed, and she will only cast the ability on units who miss at least 20% health.
- Rhino Taunt is now an Area of Effect attack so it can be combined with Area of Effect universal items.
- The same for the Drummer unit.
- Quirks tier 0 is removed, and the quirks in this tier are rebalanced to be more useful and moved to tier 1. Also, rebalance several other tier 1 or 2 quirks. We’re preparing them for the feature we’re excited about in the next big update. But we’ll talk more about that later.
- Edited a few priority settings where units like Druid, Invigorator, Banshee, and more were targeting strength and agility units over intelligence units.
Changed files in this update