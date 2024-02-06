

Happy lunar new year, keepers! As we enter the year of the dragon, we wanted to do something special to celebrate. Starting February 6, you can find a special cave in the game that will reward you with a dragon egg.

Dome Keeper will also be part of a Lunar New Year Sale, which ends on February 15th. The new pet will be unlockable until February 21 and will be a yearly event going forward, so make sure to get in there and find that Dragon, Keepers!

Changelog

Added new seasonal content for Lunar New Year. As always, you can disable seasonal content in the options if you don't like it added dragon cave and new pet added lanterns to the Dome during Lunar New Year

resurrect will now trigger before auto heal

assessor reflector can sometimes let spheres through if too close to a wall. This works better now, but can still happen (try to not spawn the sphere within the reflector).

That’s all for now. As always, have fun and please let us know if you experience any issues through the official Discord: bippinbits - Dome Keeper.