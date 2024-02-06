4K resolution is now available.
Significantly enhanced the bonding effects of pistols, submachine guns, and shotguns.
Fixed an issue where certain maps had robot heads on the ground.
Fixed the issue where pressing keys 4, 5, or 6 could trigger artifacts.
Fixed incorrect images when bosses appear."
Black Gunner Wukong update for 6 February 2024
February 6th Update Notes
4K resolution is now available.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update