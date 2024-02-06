 Skip to content

Black Gunner Wukong update for 6 February 2024

February 6th Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13379795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4K resolution is now available.
Significantly enhanced the bonding effects of pistols, submachine guns, and shotguns.
Fixed an issue where certain maps had robot heads on the ground.
Fixed the issue where pressing keys 4, 5, or 6 could trigger artifacts.
Fixed incorrect images when bosses appear."

