Version updated to 1.1415

Hello, everyone!

We have now released version 1.1415.

Update content:

1 Added a button function to swap unit positions during the battle preparation phase

2 Added 1 main stage

3 Added 7 task-stages

4 Add new roles

5 Added content to Extra

6 Change game cover image

7 The face icons of 3 charactes including heart have been made into high definition

8 Change the music format to ogg

9 Increased display of critical avoidance and combat power(Score).

10 The upper limit of character level is increased to 30

Bug fixes:

1 Reinforce text error in Upgrade House

2 The weapon function pop-up window is blocked by the attack range picture

3 Newbie guidance will be displayed every time you enter a stronghold.

4 The tooltip text for skills that cannot be used after moving is incorrect.