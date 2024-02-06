Version updated to 1.1415

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.1415.
Update content:
1 Added a button function to swap unit positions during the battle preparation phase
2 Added 1 main stage
3 Added 7 task-stages
4 Add new roles
5 Added content to Extra
6 Change game cover image
7 The face icons of 3 charactes including heart have been made into high definition
8 Change the music format to ogg
9 Increased display of critical avoidance and combat power(Score).
10 The upper limit of character level is increased to 30
Bug fixes:
1 Reinforce text error in Upgrade House
2 The weapon function pop-up window is blocked by the attack range picture
3 Newbie guidance will be displayed every time you enter a stronghold.
4 The tooltip text for skills that cannot be used after moving is incorrect.
Changed files in this update