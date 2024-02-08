SHADOW DREAMS DLC - AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 13379672 · Last edited 8 February 2024 – 07:59:08 UTC by Wendy

🥊 Gloves on, boxers!

We're thrilled to present our new Box to the Beat VR DLC, Shadow Dreams!

Dive into more than 50 minutes of intense cardio and experience a variety of progressive death metal songs, including the original album that kickstarted our studio in 2015, an album that took 3 years to record!

With odd timings, awesome Solos and tracks that are 4 to 9 minutes long, you'll be guaranteed to sweat your face off in the Shadow Dreams DLC Pack!

The DLC Includes:

7 Progressive Death Metal tracks

Ahmad AlNatsheh - 57 Blinds

Ahmad AlNatsheh - Bipolar in order

Ahmad AlNatsheh - Blood Moon

Ahmad AlNatsheh - Rage

Ahmad AlNatsheh - Temporal heart

Ahmad AlNatsheh - The Burning

Ahmad AlNatsheh - The Wait

Skull Target

Fireball Barriers

Shadow Hit Sound

Shadow Dreams Map

Shadow Dreams Ancient Enemy

