Box To The Beat VR update for 8 February 2024

SHADOW DREAMS DLC - AVAILABLE NOW!

Box To The Beat VR update for 8 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🥊 Gloves on, boxers!

We're thrilled to present our new Box to the Beat VR DLC, Shadow Dreams!

Dive into more than 50 minutes of intense cardio and experience a variety of progressive death metal songs, including the original album that kickstarted our studio in 2015, an album that took 3 years to record!

With odd timings, awesome Solos and tracks that are 4 to 9 minutes long, you'll be guaranteed to sweat your face off in the Shadow Dreams DLC Pack!

The DLC Includes:

  • 7 Progressive Death Metal tracks
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - 57 Blinds
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - Bipolar in order
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - Blood Moon
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - Rage
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - Temporal heart
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - The Burning
    Ahmad AlNatsheh - The Wait
  • Skeleton Gloves & Helmet
  • Skull Target
  • Fireball Barriers
  • Shadow Hit Sound
  • Shadow Dreams Map
  • Shadow Dreams Ancient Enemy

Gallery:


🌎 Don't forget to join our official Discord server to talk to us directly!

