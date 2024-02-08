SHADOW DREAMS DLC - AVAILABLE NOW!

🥊 Gloves on, boxers!
We're thrilled to present our new Box to the Beat VR DLC, Shadow Dreams!
Dive into more than 50 minutes of intense cardio and experience a variety of progressive death metal songs, including the original album that kickstarted our studio in 2015, an album that took 3 years to record!
With odd timings, awesome Solos and tracks that are 4 to 9 minutes long, you'll be guaranteed to sweat your face off in the Shadow Dreams DLC Pack!
The DLC Includes:
- 7 Progressive Death Metal tracks
Ahmad AlNatsheh - 57 Blinds
Ahmad AlNatsheh - Bipolar in order
Ahmad AlNatsheh - Blood Moon
Ahmad AlNatsheh - Rage
Ahmad AlNatsheh - Temporal heart
Ahmad AlNatsheh - The Burning
Ahmad AlNatsheh - The Wait
- Skeleton Gloves & Helmet
- Skull Target
- Fireball Barriers
- Shadow Hit Sound
- Shadow Dreams Map
- Shadow Dreams Ancient Enemy
Gallery:
