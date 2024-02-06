 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bladesong Playtest update for 6 February 2024

Playtest Hotfix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 13379616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix: Preview materials would linger around when switching from material to parts with Q/E
  • Fix: Scaling of attached parts (e.g. tendrils) wasn't persistent
  • Add: Hold ALT key to scale a part without scaling its attachments
  • Add: Alt + Right Mouse Button alternative controls for camera movement

Changed files in this update

Depot 2435131 Depot 2435131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link