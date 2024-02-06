- Fix: Preview materials would linger around when switching from material to parts with Q/E
- Fix: Scaling of attached parts (e.g. tendrils) wasn't persistent
- Add: Hold ALT key to scale a part without scaling its attachments
- Add: Alt + Right Mouse Button alternative controls for camera movement
Bladesong Playtest update for 6 February 2024
Playtest Hotfix #4
